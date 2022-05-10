RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after acquiring an additional 376,322 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

