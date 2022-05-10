RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.95.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.