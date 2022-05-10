RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.95.

NYSE RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

