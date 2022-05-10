RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Northland Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 134.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.