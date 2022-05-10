RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.43.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

