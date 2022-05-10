RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $118.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in RingCentral by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 19.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.