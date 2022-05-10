RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $135.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.43.

Shares of RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

