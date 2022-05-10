RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in RingCentral by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after acquiring an additional 376,322 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

