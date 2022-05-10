RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.83-1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. 48,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

