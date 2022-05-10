Riskified (RSKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Riskified has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Riskified has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

RSKD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

