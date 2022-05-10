Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.