Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,983,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,533. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

