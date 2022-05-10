Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,404,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,796,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

