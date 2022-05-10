Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Issues Earnings Results

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rover Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 192,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rover Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 160,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rover Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 91,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

