Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €26.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.37) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.93 ($35.72).

Renault stock traded down €0.72 ($0.76) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.46 ($23.64). 1,281,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.16 and its 200 day moving average is €29.17. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($106.00).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

