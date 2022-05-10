Royal Bank of Canada Increases Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €6.40

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBVA. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.37) to €7.30 ($7.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.
NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.