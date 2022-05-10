Royal Bank of Canada Increases Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target to €6.40

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBVA. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.37) to €7.30 ($7.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.