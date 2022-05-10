Royal Bank of Canada Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$179.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WNGRF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256. George Weston has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

