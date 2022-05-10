Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,250 ($15.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,046 ($12.90) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,318.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,446.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,034 ($12.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.70). The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00.

In other news, insider Mara G. Aspinall acquired 3,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,436 ($17.70) per share, with a total value of £43,611.32 ($53,768.12). Also, insider Michael Baldock acquired 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,700 ($20.96) per share, for a total transaction of £100,470 ($123,868.82).

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

