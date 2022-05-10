Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $61.95. 157,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,887. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.65) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

