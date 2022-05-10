Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.01) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 620.82 ($7.65).

LON RMG opened at GBX 330.10 ($4.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 345.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 422.86. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 316.10 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

