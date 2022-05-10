Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $561.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

