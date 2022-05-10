Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 12,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,442. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 315,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

