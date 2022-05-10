Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €137.00 ($144.21) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Safran stock traded down €3.14 ($3.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €92.28 ($97.14). 1,161,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($97.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.01.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

