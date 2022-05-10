Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

OTCMKTS:SAPMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

