Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company faced higher-than-expected pressure on the top line as inflation and supply-chain-related challenges escalated in the back half of second-quarter fiscal 2022. Sally Beauty’s fiscal second-quarter net sales and earnings declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The impact of inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges pushed management to lower its fiscal 2022 sales view. Sally Beauty has been grappling with escalated SG&A expenses for a while. As a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses expanded 240 basis points, owing to reduced sales volume and higher expenses. That said, growth in Sally Beauty’s e-commerce business is offering some respite. It continues to focus on its four strategic growth pillars.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,730. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 185.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 408.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 331,496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,622 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

