Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.42.

NYSE:SBH opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

