Sandstorm Gold (SAND) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.75 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/20/2022 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/20/2022 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

3/31/2022 – Sandstorm Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 369,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 216,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 856,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

