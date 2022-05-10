Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 2,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 87.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.