Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SPNS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 1,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

