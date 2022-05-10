Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.26) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.58) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.74) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.63) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.36 ($7.75).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €4.99 ($5.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,306 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.50 and its 200-day moving average is €6.54. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.62).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.