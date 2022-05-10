Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.28.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 288,717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schneider National by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

