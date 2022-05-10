Schroders’ (SDR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,420 ($42.16) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.13) to GBX 3,544 ($43.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.45) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($43.15) to GBX 3,400 ($41.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.33) to GBX 3,720 ($45.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,519.14 ($43.39).

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 2,802 ($34.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,674 ($32.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,913 ($48.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,080.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,329.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($35.68), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($164,341.81).

Schroders Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.