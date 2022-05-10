Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

SDGR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,311. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.