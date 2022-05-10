Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 119,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.