Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Scor from €31.50 ($33.16) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Scor stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 3,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,784. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

