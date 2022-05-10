Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 89.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.