Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($68.42) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.70 ($74.42).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at €58.08 ($61.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.39. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a one year high of €73.36 ($77.22). The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 56.50.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.