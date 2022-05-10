Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given New €73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($72.63) to €73.00 ($76.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scout24 from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $$62.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

