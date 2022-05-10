SEA (SE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SEA has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $183.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SEA by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.