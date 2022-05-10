Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,898.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,575.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,064.87.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

