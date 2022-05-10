SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

SPNE opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.28. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

