Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.55).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.44) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($23.41) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

STB opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.50) on Tuesday. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,005 ($12.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.51). The company has a market capitalization of £204.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,207.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,270.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 41.10 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

