Sehat Sutardja Purchases 500,000 Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($745,900.63).

Shares of LON AWE traded up GBX 13.28 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 135.88 ($1.68). 2,605,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.87. Alphawave IP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.84). The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £906.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

