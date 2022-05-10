Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.79 billion-$10.79 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SEKEY stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

