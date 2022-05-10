Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,431,816.35 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 41,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.45 per share, with a total value of $3,431,816.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,915,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,731,738.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $2,460,417.38.

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.27 per share, with a total value of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 310,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

