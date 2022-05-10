SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Brokerages expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to report $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $75.01 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $372.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.72 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on S. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,622,139 shares of company stock worth $57,363,045 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

