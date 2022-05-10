SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,622,139 shares of company stock worth $57,363,045.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

