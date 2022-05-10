Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQNS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.