Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $344.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.