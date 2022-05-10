Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. 34,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,721. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

